Fans are worried after Jennifer Lawrence’s plane was forced to make an emergency landing following engine failure

Jennifer Lawrence’s fans are breathing a sigh of relief after she was involved in a scary incident that ended with her plane making an emergency landing.

According to US Weekly, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing after experiencing engine failure on June 10. A rep for the actress confirmed the emergency situation and said she was unharmed during the incident.

Lawrence had reportedly been visiting her family in Louisville, Ky., when her private plane experienced engine failure at 31,000 feet in the air. During the landing, the second engine reportedly failed.





The plane made the emergency landing in Buffalo, N.Y., and emergency vehicles were waiting. There is no word on where the plane was originally expected the land.

We’re glad to hear that she was not hurt!