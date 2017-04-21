Fans of 70s soul music are mourning the sudden loss of singer Cuba Gooding Sr.

Cuba Gooding Sr., singer and father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr., was found dead in the San Fernando Valley on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Police reportedly found Gooding slumped over in his silver Jaguar, which was parked on Ventura Blvd. The fire department responded to the scene and performed CPR on Gooding, but they were unable to resuscitate him. Police also found empty bottles of alcohol in the vehicle and suspect that he died from an overdose. However, they’re still investigating.

Gooding was the lead singer of 1970s soul band The Main Ingredient, whose major hit was the 1972 song “Everybody Plays the Fool.” He and his wife Shirley had four children together, including actors Cuba Gooding Jr.and his brother Omar. He was 72-years-old and would have turned 73 next week.





