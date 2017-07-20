Fans of Linkin Park are mourning the sudden loss of one of the band’s most iconic members

Rest in peace Chester Bennington.

The longtime front man of the rock band Linkin Park was found on Thursday at his home in Palos Verdes Estates in Los Angeles County. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that he reportedly committed suicide by hanging.

The tabloid reports that Bennington struggled with drugs and alcohol for years. Sources claim that he previously considered suicide after he was abused as a child by an older man.





He was married and had six children. He was only 41 years old.