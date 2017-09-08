Fans of the 1996 flick “Shiloh” are mourning the loss of the film’s beloved child star

Blake Heron, best known for his role as Marty Preston in 1996’s “Shiloh,” has passed away, according to reports.

Law enforcement officials reportedly confirmed Heron’s girlfriend found him dead in his Los Angeles home on Friday morning. Paramedics tried to revive him for 40 minutes straight with no success. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heron’s official cause of death is unknown at this point, but he was reportedly sick over the past few days. He also struggled with a heroin addiction and only recently got out a rehab. However, EMTs who responded to the tragedy did not find any illegal drugs in his possession. They did locate several prescriptions, but they were intended to combat the flu. They also said there was no evidence that he consumed alcohol at the scene.





Heron was just 35 years old.

