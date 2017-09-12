First son Eric Trump and his wife Lara are proud parents after welcoming their first child

It’s a boy! Eric and Lara Trump welcomed a son on Tuesday afternoon.

The new dad shared the joyous news on Twitter along with a photo of his newborn, writing, “.@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to announce the birth of our son, Eric ‘Luke’ Trump at 8:50 this morning.”

The newest Trump is the president’s ninth grandchild, joining Donald Trump Jr.’s five children and Ivanka Trump’s three children. Little Eric is also the first child for Eric and Lara Trump, who got married in 2014 and share two dogs.





