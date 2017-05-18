“Fixer Upper” favorite Chip Gaines is the latest celebrity to respond to his own body shaming haters

Chip Gaines doesn’t care what anyone thinks about his appearance.

This week, the “Fixer Upper” star opened up about his body positive image in a new issue of The Magnolia Journal on newsstands now.

“At any given moment, there’s a little voice in my head […] that’s constantly telling me, ‘Way to go, Chip, that was so funny!’ and ‘Hey, Chip, you look good in that size medium T-shirt!’ A few times [it] has even told me my dad bod is ‘rockin,’” he wrote.

He continued, “folks just don’t seem to appreciate when I take my shirt off without having a good reason to do so.”





But he won’t let the haters get him down. He said that despite the hate, he feels more confident than ever and wants to share that with his fans.

“If I could bottle it up and sell it, I would! I’m convinced it would make me millions,” he wrote.

Gaines added that without his self-confidence, he wouldn’t be where he is mentally and he certainly wouldn’t have his loving wife, Joanna.

“Without this positive self-talk, I don’t think I ever would have had the guts to ask Joanna out on our first date,” he joked.

(H/T PEOPLE)