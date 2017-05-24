“Flip or Flop” fans will be relieved to hear the latest update on the couple’s young son after a pool scare

Brayden El Moussa is going to be just fine.

On Monday, the youngest child of “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa accidentally fell in a pool under the watch of his nanny. The nanny was able to scoop him out of the pool within moments, and the toddler never lost consciousness. As a precaution, Christina El Moussa took Brayden to the hospital to be checked out. He was released shortly after doctors examined him.

Love ❤️ 💙😍 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:44am PST

“Christina wanted to be overly cautious by taking him to the hospital because she does not take this incident lightly,” a source told PEOPLE.





Christina and the nanny were questioned by Child Services per protocol. The family returned home shortly after the incident and the source added that the toddler is “is doing great and is happy and laughing as usual.”

Tarek El Moussa was reportedly made aware of the situation immediately after it occurred despite the separation from Christina.

We’re happy to hear he is doing better!