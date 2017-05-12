“Flip or Flop” star Tarek El Moussa starts some social media beef with estranged wife Christina

It’s probably safe to say that any hopes of a reconciliation between “Flip or Flop” stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa have officially been squashed.

In a since-deleted post to his Instagram story, Tarek took a shot at his ex Christina by sharing a photo of himself at BJ’s Cabana Bar in Arizona pointing up to a sign that reads, “No guns, weapons of any type.” He added “or Helicopters” along with the middle finger emoji, referencing the big fight that led to the couple’s separation. He also tagged Christina in the post.

About a year ago, police responded, reportedly with a helicopter, to an incident in which Tarek took off into the woods with a gun after a huge argument with Christina. According to TMZ, Tarek’s middle finger emoji was meant to be directed at the overall incident, not at his estranged wife, and the post itself was intended as a joke.

However, Christina doesn’t seem to be laughing. The mom of two took to Instagram to post a quote, seemingly in response to Tarek’s, that reads, “No time for bullshit when you’re building an empire.” She reportedly thinks Tarek’s antics are due to his jealousy surrounding the fact that she has booked more solo speaking arrangements than he has.

Tarek filed for divorce in January, which is still ongoing. The couple shares daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

