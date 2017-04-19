Former “Bachelor” contestant shares an intimate look at her recovery after undergoing a double mastectomy

Lesley Murphy is sharing a health update with fans.

The 29-year-old former “Bachelor” contestant just underwent a double mastectomy and shared news of her recovery in a brave post on Instagram.

Murphy posed with her shirt open and strands of her long blonde hair covering her now breastless chest. The tubes from the surgery can also be seen on her lap.

“My Sunday best, or what I could manage to put on today with limited arm movements,” she wrote in the the lengthy post. “My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She’s the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain. I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night. Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely!”





Kicked cancer's ass before it could kick mine, and my favorite people were very instrumental in the process.👊🏻4•11•17 #DreamTeam #LesNipsBRCAintheBud #LesleysBreasties #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl Photo by Kelley Cooper A post shared by Lesley • The Road Les Traveled (@lesleyannemurphy) on Apr 14, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

She revealed that while it hasn’t been an easy recovery, she’s glad to have her mother, who is also a breast cancer survivor, by her side.

Murphy continued, “Sure, it’s sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery. Hopefully by then the permanent marker will be off my body😂I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good.”

Murphy recently shared that some of the drains have since been removed and she thanked followers for their support.

“Now with 2 drains out, so much weigh feels lifted from my chest. I can breathe a bit deeper and sit up faster. I can’t wait until next week when the final two come out, even though it truly felt like snakes were slithering through my body as the doctor pulled at them this morning.🐍BLAH. Gives me chills just thinking about it,” she wrote in a picture from the hospital. “As always, I love you guys. I read every heart felt comment and truly feel the love of this incredible support system.”

According to US weekly, Murphy decided to undergo the double mastectomy after she tested positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation, which put her at risk for breast and ovarian cancer.

“Bachelor” fans will remember Murphy from Sean Lowe’s season. She reportedly plans to continue updating fans on her recovery through social media.