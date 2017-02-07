Former “RHONJ” star Joe Giudice has found something productive to pass the time as he serves a 41-month prison sentence

Joe Giudice is back to work behind bars.

The former reality star is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence at the Federal Correction Institution in Fort Dix, N.J., and has found a job that totally suits him!

According to US Weekly, the “RHONJ” alum has nabbed a job working in the prison gym and gets paid close to $100 a month for his work. Sources claim that Giudice has not had the easiest time acclimating to life behind bars and initially spent most of his time alone.

RELATED: Pink had something to say about that rumored feud with Lady Gaga





“Joe had two friends he plays cards with,” the source revealed, adding that other than the card playing, Giudice keeps to himself, working out alone and going to work alone.

Giudice’s wife, Teresa Giudice, also spent time working on her fitness during her 11-month stay at a federal prison in Danbury, Conn. In her bestselling book, she claimed that she got her killer post-prison body from hours of yoga.

Joe Giudice has completed nearly one year of his sentence and is set to be released on March 14, 2019.