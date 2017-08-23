George and Amal Clooney made a huge donation in the wake of Charlottesville violence

George and Amal Clooney have donated $1 million to Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit that strives to put an end to domestic hate groups and extremists, in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Va., earlier this month.

“What happened in Charlottesville, and what is happening in communities across our country, demands our collective engagement to stand up to hate,” the actor and humanitarian lawyer said in their joint statement.

On Aug. 12, a rally in Charlottesville turned violent when a group of white nationalists clashed with counter protesters. One woman was killed when a car plowed into the crowd at the rally.





According to Reuters, the donation comes from Clooney Foundation for Justice, which the couple created in 2016 to promote justice worldwide in courtrooms and classrooms.

Southern Poverty Law Center President Richard Cohen released a statement thanking the Clooneys for “standing with us at this critical moment in our country’s fight against hate.”