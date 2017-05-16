Get excited “Roseanne” fans! The Conner family is officially headed back to a TV near you

“Roseanne” is making a TV comeback!

According to E! News, ABC has officially announced that the series was just given orders for a revival!

“We’re rebooting ‘Roseanne,'” ABC network president Channing Dungey confirmed during Upfronts week in New York City. “It is planned for the mid-season. We’re still at the early stages.” Per the network’s press release, the eight-episode revival will find the Connors continuing to deal with “the economic challenges of living paycheck to paycheck in 2018.”

Rumors of a revival were reported weeks ago and reportedly sparked the interest of several networks and Netflix, but the Conners’ home network ended up with the rights.





Original stars Roseanne Barr, John Goodman and Sara Gilbert are all reportedly signed on to return. Fans may remember Goodman’s character, Dan, died — we’re not sure how they are going to get around that. Barr and Gilbert will be serving as executive producers on the series alongside OG producers Tom Werner and Bruce Helford, as well as comedienne Whitney Cummings.

The original series aired from 1988 til 1997 for nine seasons. It is described as one of the most realistic portrayals of a blue collar family in America.

“The Conners’ joys and struggles are as relevant – and hilarious – today as they were then, and there’s really no one better to comment on our modern America than Roseanne,” Dungey said in a statement.