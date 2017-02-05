“Hamilton” stars change the lyrics to “America the Beautiful” with this one additional word

Female stars from the very popular, Tony award winning musical “Hamilton” sang “America the Beautiful” ahead of the Super Bowl Sunday night.

“And crown thy good with brotherhood,” they sang, and added, “and sisterhood.”

“From sea to shining sea!”

.@HamiltonMusical's Schuyler Sisters knock it out of the park before the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PaIDezZRQk — Mashable (@mashable) February 5, 2017

The singers, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, and Jasmine Cephas Jones, comprise the musical’s “Schuyler sisters,” daughters of Revolutionary War General Philip Schuyler. All have since left their roles in the show.





Other performers included Luke Bryan singing the National Anthem and Lady Gaga doing the half time performance.

Super Bowl LI is being held in Houston, Texas, with the Atlanta Falcons playing the New England Patriots.

The Hamilton sisters making the inner American in me tear up. 😭 ❤💙❤💙 — Jake Del Ro 🌉 (@geekyghetto) February 5, 2017

