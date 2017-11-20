Menu
Everyone knows Harrison Ford for playing the suave action hero who steps in to save the day, but this time, Ford took his heroics off the screen and into real life.


RELATED: Harrison Ford opens up about the plane crash from earlier this year and the details are scary

Ford stepped in to rescue a female driver who swerved off the road into an embankment on Sunday, TMZ reported.

The veteran actor was driving behind the woman on a California highway when she lost control of her vehicle and slid off the roadway. Wasting no time, Ford hit the brakes and jumped into action. In photos captured by TMZ, Ford and  a group of bystanders helped pull the woman to safety, after which she was taken to a hospital, suffering only minor injuries, according to police.

As far as good Samaritans go, Indiana Jones himself as your very own is quite the story to be able to tell — and it isn’t the first time Ford’s gone above an beyond for the public.

In 2015, “Han Solo” stepped in to guide the way during a traffic jam in New York City. According to TMZ, when his Mercedes Benz became trapped in between cars during a tunnel blockage, he jumped out of his car and took to directing drivers elsewhere, to their apparent disbelief.

RELATED: This throwback photo of Harrison Ford is guaranteed to be the best thing you see all day

In addition to being a fictional (and now real-life) hero, Ford also has a reputation for being quite the adventurer. The licensed pilot is known to regularly take his own planes to the skies — and not without some close calls. In 2015, he survived a harrowing accident after crashing his World War II-era plane onto a golf course, and again in 2017, he landed his passenger plane dangerously close to an American American airlines jet.

The Oscar-nominated star has acted in films including “Blade Runner,” the “Indiana Jones” series and “Air Force One” — but it’s pretty clear real life is stranger than fiction.

Advertisement