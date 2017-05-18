Hours before his death, Chris Cornell played his biggest song one last time

On Thursday night, rocker Chris Cornell was found dead at age 52. Hours before his death, Cornell and his reunited band, Soundgarden, played a sold out show on their current tour. Throughout the show, Cornell looked energetic, happy and healthy, which adds a further envelope of shock around his death.

Midway through the set, Cornell and his band played “Black Hole Sun.” The 1994 hit is arguably one of the most popular rock songs of all time, and is easily Soundgarden’s most identifiable song.

“I remember finishing the demo and being really happy with how it turned out. It wasn’t an arduous process, but I wasn’t sure the band would like it. Everybody liked it straight away, but I didn’t get the sense everybody thought it would work on a record,” Cornell once told the Huffington Post of the song’s breakthrough success.

