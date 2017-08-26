In the midst of her cancer battle, Olivia Newton-John surprises fans by resuming her tour

A mere three months after postponing her tour in the wake of a second cancer diagnosis, Olivia Newton-John is back on stage! The singer resumed her tour Thursday much to the delight of fans who weren’t expecting her to bounce back so quickly.

“I’d like to thank any of you in the audience who have sent me cards and well wishes and prayers,” she told the audience at her concert in Indiana.

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John speaks to fans for the first time since sharing her cancer diagnosis

In May, doctors diagnosed Newton-John with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum. This is now the second time she has faced the disease, having previously battled it in 1992 when she underwent a partial mastectomy, nine months of chemotherapy and a breast reconstruction.





Earlier this month, Newton-John reached out to fans for the first time since postponing her tour to update them on her health and how she was coming along.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months,” she said in a heartfelt video message. “Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I’m feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon!”

RELATED: Chloe Lattanzi shares another update on mom Olivia Newton-John’s cancer battle