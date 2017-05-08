It looks like another one of President Trump’s kids will be making a move to Washington, D.C.

Tiffany Trump is making a move to Washington, D.C..

The daughter of President Trump and Marla Maples has reportedly decided to attend Georgetown University for law school in the fall.

Tiffany’s siblings Eric and Ivanka Trump both attended Georgetown. Eric Trump graduated in 2006 with a degree in finance and management, while Ivanka attended the school for two years before transferring to University of Pennsylvania.

“I am so proud of Tiffany. Georgetown University is a truly amazing school and she is going to love her time in Washington, D.C.,” Eric Trump told The Daily Mail.

Tiffany Trump graduated from the University of Pennsylvania last May, and it was soon speculated that she was planning to attend Harvard or Columbia after taking her LSAT.

Congratulations, Tiffany!