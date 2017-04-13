It looks like we now know where Prince Harry will be spending Easter weekend

It looks like Prince Harry will be spending Easter with his new lady love, Meghan Markle.

According to E! News, the prince was spotted sneaking into the “Suits” actress’s Toronto home on Wednesday night. In the pics, Harry is wearing a baseball cap to cover his face and carrying a large duffel bag over his shoulder. It looks like he is planning to stay for a few days.

Prince Harry secretly visits Meghan Markle in Toronto ahead of Easter: https://t.co/vxfPQWVVUE pic.twitter.com/c9poz1Kv7Q — E! News (@enews) April 13, 2017

Markle and Harry have been jet-setting their romance around the world with stops in Norway, Jamaica and London.

“Harry is truly in love,” a source told E!. “They’re very serious.”





Earlier this year, the couple made an appearance at the wedding of Prince Harry’s pal Tom “Skippy” Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young. Witnesses at the wedding said the two were cozy together through the celebrations.

“Harry and Meghan seem very much in love,” the source said at the time.

As for a possible walk down the aisle, the source said to not be surprised if they get engaged by the end of the year.