Ivanka Trump got a good laugh out of her daughter’s special birthday note

October 30 marks first daughter Ivanka Trump’s 36th birthday and her daughter Arabella Kushner was among the first to celebrate the day.

On Monday, Trump took to Twitter to share the handwritten note her 6-year-old wrote her.

“Dear Mom, thank you for giving me birth,” Arabella scribbled on Trump’s personalized stationary.

The mom of three clearly got a laugh out of it when she added in the caption, “Clearly, I’m not the only member of my family who doesn’t understand how birthdays work .”





Arabella:"Dear Mom, thank you for giving me birth." Clearly, I'm not the only member of my family who doesn't understand how birthdays work😜 pic.twitter.com/fQbAvdtFQ4 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 30, 2017

RELATED: Ivanka Trump spends some quality time with new baby nephew Luke

Trump was previously ridiculed on Twitter when she publicly celebrated her youngest son’s eight-month “birthday.”

“I cannot believe that Theodore is eight months old today! Happy birthday little teddy bear!” she wrote in November 2016.

Trump has had a lot to celebrate in recent weeks as she and husband Jared Kushner celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on Oct. 25 and their son, Joseph celebrated his fourth birthday on Oct. 15.

In honor of his birthday, Ivanka shared a sneak peek of how the family celebrates together with a photo of herself sharing noodles with Joseph.

“Birthday traditions are the best! 🍝 Happy 4th birthday Joseph! I love you with all my heart. ❤️#belatedbirthday#noodles4life,” she wrote at the time.

October is certainly a big month for her family!