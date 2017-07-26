J.Lo and A-Rod’s birthday week continues with another birthday bash with his daughters and one big cake

Another day, another birthday bash!

This week, hot celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting their party on as they celebrate their respective birthdays. Lopez turned 48 on July 24 while her fellow turns 42 on July 27.

On Tuesday, Lopez and Rodriquez celebrated again with A-Rod’s daughters, Ella Alexander, 9 and Natasha Alexander, 12, who attended the backyard birthday bash complete with a huge three-tiered cake covered with gold and ivory icing.

@jlo and @arod surprise cake for Jennifer's Birthday yesterday ❤️🎂🍰 #loveThem cake #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:30pm PDT

Repost from @arod story! More cake more cake! 😍❤️🍰🎂 cake created by us 🙂 #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 25, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

“More cake,” Rodriquez wrote in a video on his Instagram story.





“These cakes are ridiculous,” Lopez laughed in the video as the sweet treat made by Divine Delicacies Cakes in Miami, FL was presented in front of them.

On Saturday, the couple celebrated a joint birthday in Miami with two insane cakes designed by the bakery.

Lopez’s mega six-tiered confection was covered in 24k edible gold and Swaroski crystal details and inside, the singer’s favorite flavor, Chocolate Godiva.

Happy Birthday @jlo and her team thank you for continue to trust in our Art! Cake for today to celebrate Jennifer's birthday! Cake with Handmade Lion heads in 24k edible gold. Swarovski crystal details 🍰🎂❤️😘 #divinedelicaciescakes Flavor inside : Jennifer's favorite Chocolate A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 24, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Ummmm cake anyone… 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂. 😂😂😂📸: @lacarba A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

Rodriguez also got his own sugary sweet treat with a decked out “Alex” nameplate.

Happy Birthday @arod Art Deco themed cake to celebrate his birthday #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:33am PDT

About Yesterday! @arod and @jlo Birthday cakes! #JenniferLopez #alexrodriguez #divinedelicaciescakes A post shared by divinedelicaciescakes (@divinedelicaciescakes) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

The lovebirds were all smiles in a recent snap from the weekend’s celebrations on Rodriguez’s Instagram.

“Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations(📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba),” he wrote.

Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations (📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 25, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

(H/T PEOPLE)