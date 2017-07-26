J.Lo and A-Rod’s birthday week continues with another birthday bash with his daughters and one big cake

Another day, another birthday bash!
This week, hot celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting their party on as they celebrate their respective birthdays. Lopez turned 48 on July 24 while her fellow turns 42 on July 27.
On Tuesday, Lopez and Rodriquez celebrated again with A-Rod’s daughters, Ella Alexander, 9 and Natasha Alexander, 12, who attended the backyard birthday bash complete with a huge three-tiered cake covered with gold and ivory icing.
“More cake,” Rodriquez wrote in a video on his Instagram story.
“These cakes are ridiculous,” Lopez laughed in the video as the sweet treat made by Divine Delicacies Cakes in Miami, FL was presented in front of them.
On Saturday, the couple celebrated a joint birthday in Miami with two insane cakes designed by the bakery.
Lopez’s mega six-tiered confection was covered in 24k edible gold and Swaroski crystal details and inside, the singer’s favorite flavor, Chocolate Godiva.
Video behind the scenes of Today's birthday cake for the one and only @jlo one more! #queen #latinapower @divinedelicaciescakes all with Edible 24K gold and Swarovski Crystals Flavor: Chocolate Godiva ❤️🍰😘🎂 #jenniferlopez #jlo Thank you Jennifer and her amazing team for trusting me and my ideas for the cakes this weekend and today's!
Rodriguez also got his own sugary sweet treat with a decked out “Alex” nameplate.
The lovebirds were all smiles in a recent snap from the weekend’s celebrations on Rodriguez’s Instagram.
“Great weekend celebrating with our #families. #3generations(📷: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba),” he wrote.
