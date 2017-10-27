Jane Fonda makes controversial statement about women who were abused by Harvey Weinstein

Jane Fonda sparked some discussion when she asserted that the reason why the public cared so much about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment controversy because the women who spoke out were famous and white.
“This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes in an interview.
Her comments were praised by many.
Some used her words to analyze real-life examples.
It was even noted that of all the women who accused Weinstein of misconduct, he spent an unprecedented effort directly disputing claims made by actress Lupita Nyong’o.
Others took it a step further, saying that the sentiment didn’t go viral until a white woman said it in an interview:
