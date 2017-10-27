Jane Fonda makes controversial statement about women who were abused by Harvey Weinstein

Jane Fonda sparked some discussion when she asserted that the reason why the public cared so much about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein’s sexual harassment controversy because the women who spoke out were famous and white.

“This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same,” she told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes in an interview.

Her comments were praised by many.

Jane Fonda tells no lies. https://t.co/ruLJ3WAYMI pic.twitter.com/T70c43UqNl — Britni de la Cretaz (@britnidlc) October 26, 2017





My love for Jane Fonda grows every day. https://t.co/8jmKlbWI9K — Sadiya Ansari (@SadiyaAnsari) October 27, 2017

Just walked out my front door, screamed "I love Jane Fonda," walked back inside and opened a beer. — Kendra Alvey (@Kendragarden) October 26, 2017

Some used her words to analyze real-life examples.

This is a known fact. Now, can we stop romanticizing Thomas Jefferson raping Sally Hemings???? https://t.co/TcHWA72m6U — Lito_writes (@PushaCeeeeee) October 27, 2017

It was even noted that of all the women who accused Weinstein of misconduct, he spent an unprecedented effort directly disputing claims made by actress Lupita Nyong’o.

But Lupita isn't white though. It erases black women completely. — bone.apple.tea (@kosep1988) October 26, 2017

That's the point of her statement lol — My name is (@Arrion_Jerod) October 26, 2017

yeah bc harvey didn’t seem to like it when a black woman said that he acted inappropriately towards her but let the white women slide — 🌨 (@bricisne) October 26, 2017

Others took it a step further, saying that the sentiment didn’t go viral until a white woman said it in an interview:

🗣🗣🗣 (tbh this article has an …interesting tone, just found it interesting that it took a white woman to say this for it to be an article) https://t.co/p02xNmvQaP — Misty Coreno (@cristy_moreno1) October 27, 2017

