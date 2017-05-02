Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took their relationship to the next level with this big Hollywood move

They are officially official!

On Monday night, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their first-ever red carpet debut as a Hollywood couple and fans are loving it!

Lopez stunned in a floor-length blue gown by Valentino and coordinated the look with gorgeous Harry Winston diamonds. Her beau kept it classy in a classic tuxedo. He was also reportedly spotted snapping photos of Lopez as she walked the red carpet.

Before making their debut, Lopez shared a selfie of the pair in the car on the way to the event.





“Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino,” she wrote alongside the sweet shot.

RELATED: Paris Jackson leaves her mark on the fashion world with this stunning debut at the Met Gala

Me and my macho bello…#MetGala2017 #Valentino A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 3:49pm PDT

“You’re never fully dressed without a smile… #metball2017,” she shared from the event.

You're never fully dressed without a smile… #metball2017 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 1, 2017 at 10:40pm PDT

Lopez recently went public with the details of how she wooed the baseball stud during a recent appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Lopez explained that when Rodriguez walked by, she walked outside after him and tapped him on the shoulder and said “hi, Alex.”

“And then, that was it,” she said before the audience gave a collective “aww!” “I mean, more stuff happened but that’s how we met!”

And, the rest was history!