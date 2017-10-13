Jesse Williams’s new girlfriend shuts down rumors that she broke up his marriage

Minka Kelly said she had nothing to do with Jesse Williams’s recent divorce and those who think otherwise can “f**k off.”

The actress took to social media on Thursday to clear up rumors that she was the other woman and spurred the breakup of Williams and his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

“I hope the cheating rumors aren’t true. It would be disappointing,” a fan wrote in a since-deleted comment on a selfie Kelly took with hairstylist Mark Townsend.

“They’re not,” she wrote, according to PEOPLE. “Hate for you to be disappointed. Glad I could clear that up for you. Now f**k off.”





She added, “Anyone and their assumptions about my personal life can do the same.”

Williams and Drake-Lee filed for divorce in April after 5 years of marriage. They have two children together. In August, the former couple was granted joint legal custody of their children.

According to the documents, both parents have access to “the children’s school, medical, dental and activities records,” and each will be “designated as a person that the children’s school or activity will contact in the event of an emergency.”

The documents also state that “neither parent shall introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least six (6) months.”