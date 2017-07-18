Jessica Alba and her daughters announce a new addition to the family in an adorable Instagram video

Jessica Alba is pregnant!

The actress made the announcement in a picture on Instagram of herself and her two daughters. Her eldest daughter is holding up a balloon in the shape of a 1, her second has a 2 balloon, and Alba is holding a 3 balloon with her hand on her stomach.

In the caption, she writes that she and her husband, producer Cash Warren, “are officially going to be outnumbered.” She added the hashtag #babyonboard.

Alba rose to fame in James Cameron’s Fox series “Dark Angel” in the 2000s. She’s starred on the big screen in “Sin City” and its sequel and other films.