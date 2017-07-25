Jill Duggar Dillard’s newborn son is “getting bigger everyday” as he turns two weeks old

Baby Samuel Scott Dillard is only two weeks old, but he’s “getting bigger everyday” — and his mom can’t take it.

Jill Duggar Dillard shared a sweet photo of her little guy on Instagram on Tuesday to update fans on his early-life progress. In it, Samuel lies on his back and sports a blue elephant t-shirt.

Meet #SamuelScottDillard This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him! ❤ A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

“Meet #SamuelScottDillard,” Dillard wrote as the caption for the newborn’s official debut on her Instagram. “This little handsome fella is getting bigger every day! We are so in love with him!”





Dillard and her husband Derick welcomed Samuel into the world in early July, announcing the news in a joint statement, which read, “We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard. The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02 p.m. He weighs 9 lb 10 oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

Last week, the couple shared some pictures from Samuel’s first week of life on their family blog. The proud parents are also mom and dad to two-year-old son Israel, who is excited to be a big brother!

