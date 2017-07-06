Just 15 months after his wife’s unexpected death, Patton Oswalt announced he’s headed down the aisle again

Congratulations Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger!

A source close to the comedian dished that the couple is engaged after going public with their romance last month at the Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver.”

The happy news comes just 15 months after Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016.

“They met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton,” the source dished. “They started chatting as friends, and it blossomed from there.”

The couple have been open about their affections for one another on social media since the beginning of their budding romance.





We are at "Dorky Disney T-shirt Relationship Level", from which no one returns. GREAT CTHULHU WHAT HAVE WE DONE?!? https://t.co/kv1eGX5IV2 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 18, 2017

❤️The love of my life💙 – my funny hunny. 😜 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:21pm PDT

💖 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

Salenger reportedly hinted at their upcoming nuptials when she took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of herself from a friend’s wedding.

“Once upon a time… in 2008… at my friend’s wedding… I caught the bouquet… #fairytalesdoexist,” she captioned the shot.



Once upon a time… in 2008… at my friend's wedding… I caught the bouquet… #fairytalesdoexist A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

Salenger is a Harvard-educated actress who got her start at the age of 15 on Disney’s “The Journey of Natty Gan.” She has also been known for roles in films such as “Lake Placid” and “Hollywood Heights.”

We’re wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness!