Just 15 months after his wife’s unexpected death, Patton Oswalt announced he’s headed down the aisle again

Congratulations Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger!
A source close to the comedian dished that the couple is engaged after going public with their romance last month at the Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver.”
The happy news comes just 15 months after Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in her sleep in April 2016.
“They met through mutual friend Martha Plimpton,” the source dished. “They started chatting as friends, and it blossomed from there.”
The couple have been open about their affections for one another on social media since the beginning of their budding romance.
Salenger reportedly hinted at their upcoming nuptials when she took to Instagram on Wednesday with a photo of herself from a friend’s wedding.
“Once upon a time… in 2008… at my friend’s wedding… I caught the bouquet… #fairytalesdoexist,” she captioned the shot.
Salenger is a Harvard-educated actress who got her start at the age of 15 on Disney’s “The Journey of Natty Gan.” She has also been known for roles in films such as “Lake Placid” and “Hollywood Heights.”
We’re wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness!