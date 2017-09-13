“Just like that” Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby boy Jackson is four months old

Jackson Roloff celebrated his four-month milestone on Tuesday and made a lot of progress over the past month, according to his mom.

“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shared an adorable picture of Jackson as he turned four months old on Instagram and wrote, “And just like that our little man is 4 months old! Lots of milestones this month: Baby J can hold his head up. We can roll over…sometimes. We want to put everything in our mouth. We went on our first airplane ride! We went to Catalina. We went to Disneyland. We love telling stories. We’re still not sleeping through the night. We’re already huge fans of the Seahawks.”





“We weigh almost 16 pounds!” the proud mom continued. “And we got to meet our cousin Ember Jean! (who we are already so in love with!) We love you Jackson!”

Jackson was joined by a younger cousin this month when Jeremy and Audrey Roloff welcomed their daughter Ember on Sunday.

Zach and Tori Roloff welcomed Jackson into the world back in May. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary a month prior, and they’ve been sharing updates on their bundle of joy’s life ever since he was born.

