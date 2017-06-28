Katy Perry just dropped a bombshell about that nude paddleboarding photo of Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom wanted Katy Perry to strip down and join him in some naked paddleboarding.

Perry dished about that infamous vacation photo on Wednesday during an interview on “The Kyle and Jackie O Show.”

“I’ve had lots of therapy about that,” she joked. “He asked me if I wanted to be [naked] and I just like – you know, it was one of those things where it was like ‘Oh, nah.’”

Bloom made headlines last summer after nude photos of the actor paddlingboarding with then-girlfriend Perry surfaced from their Italian vacation.





“You know when you’re dating someone, sometimes it’s exciting to be like, ‘Oh, should we try and make out over here in this place?’ or what have you,” she said. “And I was just not in the mood. I saved it for the boat!”

The photos quickly went viral and fans couldn’t stop commenting on his… assets.

“It was so funny because I was, kind of, explaining Twitter to him and social media,” Perry said. “I had been explaining to him for a few weeks and all of a sudden, he’s like number one trending on Twitter.”

The former couple started dating in January 2016 and ended their relationship in February of this year.

