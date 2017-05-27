Kelly Ripa takes a walk down memory lane, sharing some old Memorial Day photos ahead of the holiday weekend

Kelly Ripa is gearing up for Memorial Day Weekend! The “Live! With Kelly and Ryan” host took to Instagram Friday to share an album of throwback pictures from her 2008 holiday.

“#memorialdayweekend circa 2008,” she captioned the photos, which feature her son Joaquin, who was just 5 years old at the time, and husband, Mark Consuelos.

#fbf #memorialdayweekend circa 2008. A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on May 26, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

In the pictures, Joaquin cuddles up to an American flag while it appears the family was spending some quality time on a boat. In one photo, Consuelos holds Joaquin on his shoulders as the father-son duo has some fun at a carnival.





We can’t believe how big Joaquin has gotten since these sweet snaps were taken! His transformation into the 14-year-old he is now was not lost on Ripa’s fans, who commented on how much he’s grown and changed over the years.

“Precious moments frozen in time! His face in that second pic is everything, it’s as though he truly knows why we celebrate Memorial Day!” one person wrote.

The proud parents are also mom and dad to Michael, 19, and Lola, 15.

