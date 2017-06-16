Kelly Ripa’s youngest child just celebrated this milestone moment

In a show of motherly love and pride, Kelly Ripa posted a picture to her Instagram account celebrating her youngest son Joaquin’s graduation from middle school.

Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos!!! You've made us very proud! 🎓(yet another graduation on Lola's birthday. She is furious!!!) A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 16, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

“Congratulations to Joaquin Antonio Consuelos,” she wrote. “You’ve made us very proud.”

Joaquin is Ripa’s youngest child with Mark Consuelos. They have two other children, Michael, 20, and Lola, 16.

The day Joaquin graduated just so happened to coincide with Lola’s birthday. Ripa noted that in her post writing, “[Y]et another graduation on Lola’s birthday. She is furious!!!”





Although she may be “furious,” Lola still showed support for her younger brother by giving him a large bouquet to congratulate him for completing this stage in his education.