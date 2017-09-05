Lady Gaga apologizes to fans with pizza after canceling a recent concert

Lady Gaga tried to make things right with disgruntled fans in Montreal after she fell ill and canceled a concert last minute.

Just hours before Sunday night’s concert, Gaga took to Twitter with an apology for fans.

“To all my beautiful fans. I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight,” she wrote. “I sing this entire show live and pride myself in giving it my all but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne.”





RELATED: “DWTS” fans now know whom returning pro Cheryl Burke will be paired with this season

About an hour later, she shared that she would be hosting a free pizza party outside of her hotel.

“I’m sending free to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal . I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans,” she wrote.

I'm sending free 🍕 to any monsters outside my hotel The William Gray Montréal 😭. I love u so much & I'm so sorry u are the most loyal fans. — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 4, 2017

(H/T Metro)