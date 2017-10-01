Lady Gaga gives a health update to fans after postponing her European tour

Lady Gaga is reassuring her fans that she is on the mend after she was forced to postpone some of her European tour due to her battle with chronic pain.

The singer shared an update with her “Little Monsters” on Sept. 29 via Twitter and assured everyone that she getting “stronger.”

“Gettin’ stronger everyday for my #LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour,” she wrote.

Gaga was forced to postpone some of her world tour in early September due to her struggles with fibromyalgia. She gave fans a glimpse inside her battle with the pain in her new Netflix documentary, “Gaga: Five Foot Two.”

She also revealed that she suffers from muscle spasms from a hip injury that forced her to cancel her 2013 tour, the “Born This Way Ball.”

