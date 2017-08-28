Lady Gaga shows off her chest in a NSFW magazine cover shoot

Lady Gaga teased fans with a sexy cover spread for V Magazine this week.

Wearing a black tank top and a crucifix, Gaga showed off a little underboob for the hot shot in the annual music issue, due on stands on Thursday.

RELATED: “Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham detailed her vaginal rejuvenation on Instagram

She opened up about her new album and tour, which kicked off earlier this month.

“I keep seeing this girl. It’s in a dream. In the dream I’m playing at an amphitheater, outdoors, and beyond the seats there’s a field in back—it’s the cheap tickets,” Gaga said. “That’s where the girl is sitting, dressed in a Hanes sweatshirt, wearing her mom’s rolled-up jeans. She has three babies, two are running around her. There’s a cigarette in her hand, a glass of Pinot Grigio. She’s got on a lot of jewelry, mostly fake, but she also has on one heirloom piece.”





Her album “Joanne” is named for Gaga’s late aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died at 19 from complications of lupus.

Gaga is no stranger to taking it all off for the camera and previously showed a little skin in a racy photoshoot with no-ex Taylor Kinney for V Magazine.