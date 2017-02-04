Larry King mourns the loss off his third wife, and mother to two of his children

TV personality Larry King took to Twitter this week to pay tribute to Alene Akins. Akins was married to King twice, from 1961-1963 and then again from 1968-1971. Together they share two children, including one that King adopted from one of Akins prior marriages. Andy, who King adopted, and Chaia.

“So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady,” King wrote on Friday.





At 83, King still stays active in politics and currently hosts a web series on Ora TV. King has been married eight times.

King, who is usually very active on Twitter has not posted since he announced the death of his ex-wife.