Leonardo DiCaprio showed his support when he joined in on the Climate Change March on Washington, D.C.

Leonardo DiCaprio took a stand over the weekend when he supported the Climate Change March on Washington, D.C..

According to PEOPLE, the actor met with indigenous leaders after making an appearance at the march. DiCaprio reportedly kept a low-profile, wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses during the march, but his message was loud and clear as he held a sign that read, “Climate Change Is Real.”

The march was held on Donald Trump’s 100th day in office and was held to protest his reversal of restrictions on mining, oil drilling and greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.





“Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch,” DiCaprio shared on Twitter following the event.

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

DiCaprio has been outspoken about his feelings toward the environment and even mentioned climate change in his 2016 Oscars acceptance speech.

“Climate change is real, it is happening right now, it is the most urgent threat facing our entire species, and we need to work collectively together and stop procrastinating,” he said as he accepted his first-ever Oscar for his work in “The Reverent.”