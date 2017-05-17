“Little People, Big World” new mom Tori Roloff shared another beautiful photo while bonding with her baby boy

Tori Roloff just loves being a mommy!

Just days after welcoming her first child with husband Zach Roloff, she took to Instagram to share another adorable baby photo with fans.

“My heart is so unbearably full. I’ve only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK#zandtpartyofthree,” she wrote alongside the photo of herself kissing her baby boy Jackson Kyle.

My heart is so unbearably full. I've only spent 4 days with this little guy and I have fallen In love completely with him. This is what I was meant to do. Mommy loves you, Jackson! 💙 #BabyJK #zandtpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 15, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

RELATED: Five months after his sudden death, Alan Thicke’s sons have decided to take their stepmother to court





She and her husband announced the birth of their son on Mother’s Day with an adorable first family photo.

“Jackson Kyle Roloff. Born May 12th at 8:00am. 9 LBS 1 OZ. 20 1/2 inches long,” she wrote.

Jackson Kyle Roloff Born May 12th at 8:00am 9 LBS 1 OZ 20 1/2 inches long Mom and Dad are so in love with you already 💙👶🏻 #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on May 14, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

“Baby and mother are doing great,” Zach and Tori told TLC. “Jackson has already mastered holding daddy’s fingers and snuggling with mom! He is adorable and Tori and I are loving being parents.”

Zach Roloff has achondroplasia and was born to “LP” (Little People of America) parents, Matt and Amy Roloff. His twin brother, Jeremy Roloff and two siblings, Jacob and Molly are all average sized. According to TLC, there is a 50 percent chance Jackson inherited his father’s dwarfism. The family has not confirmed if the child was born with achondroplasia.