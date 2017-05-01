“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff shares her biggest baby bump yet as she heads off on maternity leave

Tori Roloff is getting ready for baby!

The soon-to-be mom debuted her biggest baby bump to date last week to celebrate her 36 week mark. Roloff shared that her baby is the size of a watermelon and her due date is just around the corner.

“Yup… still pregnant. #ZandTpartyofthree,” she captioned the shot.

Yup… still pregnant. #ZandTpartyofthree A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

This is the first child from Tori and her husband, Zach Roloff, who star on the hit TLC docu-series, “Little People, Big World.” In January, the couple announced they are expecting a baby boy with a sweet gender reveal they shared with fans on Instagram.





Roloff, an elementary school teacher also had a “bittersweet” day when she said goodbye to her class full of kindergarteners to start her maternity leave on Friday, April 28.

“Bitter sweet day!!!” she captioned the snap. “It was my last day with my kinders and to say I’ll miss them is an understatement. I am so thankful to have had a group that was so easy and respectful. Saying goodbye to them was so hard, but I know we have such An amazing adventure ahead of us. Can’t wait to take baby roloff back to school to introduce him to the kids he’s listened to the last 9 months!”

RELATED: Chip Gaines has responded to the $1 million lawsuit brought forward by his former “friends”

She also celebrated a milestone with her husband on Sunday, April 30 and shared the moment with fans.

It's been 7 years since this guy made me his and I have loved him ever since. I love him more every single day and thank God he is mine. Zachary you make me smile every day and I love our conversations about life and our dreams together. You are definitely my better half and I pray every day that I can be a better wife to you. Love you babe uh. 😘 #storyofzachandtori A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Apr 30, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

“It’s been 7 years since this guy made me his and I have loved him ever since. I love him more every single day and thank God he is mine. Zachary you make me smile every day and I love our conversations about life and our dreams together. You are definitely my better half and I pray every day that I can be a better wife to you. Love you babe uh. 😘 #storyofzachandtori”

Zach’s twin brother, Jeremy and his wife, Audrey are also expecting their first child together. The couple recently held their own gender reveal party to announce a baby girl will be joining the Roloff family in just a few short months!

The new season of “Little People, Big World” airs Tuesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.