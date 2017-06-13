“LPBW” star Tori Roloff opened up about her serious fears about giving birth to her first son, Jackson Kyle

Zach and Tori are getting ready for baby on this week’s episode of “Little People, Big World.”

In the sneak peek of the June 13 episode, the new parents are preparing their nest ahead of son Jackson Kyle’s birth.

“It’s almost time for this baby to come out,” Zach says in the interview. “Our room is all set; our house is set. We’re definitely to the point where we just want to meet him.”

The new dad is later seen setting up a baby carrier and the new mom muses, “This is literally going to be the picture. Just you two, staring at each other.”





RELATED: “BIP” host Chris Harrison had something to say about all of those rumors of alleged sexual “misconduct”

Things take a more serious tone in the preview when Zach turns the conversation toward their birth plan. “Doctors appointment coming up,” he says. “Do we have to decide about either natural birth or C-section at this appointment?”

Tori responds, “It’s never going to be a final decision.” Zach explains that while it is generally preferred to go with a natural birth, he’s concerned about the pain his wife may experience.

“Caesarean has never really come into my mindset,” Tori says. “It’s just nerve-wracking being on an operating table. I’ve never been on an operating table before.”

She adds, “Women are so much stronger than men, holy smokes.”

The new episode of “Little People, Big World” airs at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

(H/T US Weekly)