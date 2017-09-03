Madonna stuns fans with an unexpected announcement about her career

Singer Madonna surprised her fans with the news that she has not only moved to Portugal, but she also has some new music in the works!

The “Material Girl” made the announcement on Instagram with two posts about her new life and upcoming projects.

“The energy of Portugal is so inspiring,” she wrote. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥. This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️

It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!! 🌏🎉🌈🙏🏻.”





“I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! 🇵🇹♥️💯🎼🐎🍷💃🏻😂 👜!,” she added in another post.

The Associated Press reports that Madonna fell in love with Portugal during her 2004 European tour.

Her upcoming directorial project, “Loved” is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer’s novel “The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells,” according to PEOPLE.