Mama June has been keeping pretty busy since debuting her massive weight loss on “From Not to Hot”

It’s been a whirlwind two months for Mama June Shannon!

Since debuting her new slim figure on the season finale of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” Shannon has been keeping a low-profile and stayed out of the spotlight, but that all recently changed.

Just last week, Shannon surprised everyone when she stepped out on the red carpet at the WEtv red carpet premiere for “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” in Atlanta.

#MamaJune is lookin' red hot 🔥at the #GUHHATL premiere party! @guhh_wetv A post shared by wetv (@wetv) on May 23, 2017 at 5:18pm PDT

Aside from the occasional red carpet, Shannon is reportedly focused on maintaining a new, healthy weight and keeping healthy habits.





RELATED: It seems that Mary Kay Letourneau will do anything to keep Vili Fualaau from leaving her

Shannon underwent many surgeries, including a gastric sleeve, breast augmentation and skin removal surgery in the new series. She also began a healthy workout and diet regiment to help lose the extra weight. The motivation to lose the weight came when her ex, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson proposed to his now wife, Jennifer.

“My goal when I first started this weight loss journey was to make Sugar Bear kind of jealous. But it’s no longer about revenge. Doing all the surgeries really took a toll on me — not just physically, but emotionally,” she said during the finale of the show.

Sugar Bear might have moved on, but Shannon isn’t quite sure she is ready to get back out there.

“I gave it up. It isn’t worth it,” she previously said when asked about her love life. “There’s jerks and douchebags, and you never know who is gonna be here for you.”

(H/T E! News)