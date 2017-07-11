Maria Menounos gave fans a glimpse into how she’s recovering just weeks after brain tumor removal surgery

Maria Menounos is taking care of herself.

On Monday, Menounos took a stroll around the mall with her fiance Keven Undergaro and shared a video with fans on Instagram.

“So, the doctor has us on walking therapy and the Valley is too hot so we’ve become mall walkers,” Undergaro said in the video. “Eating pretzels!”

It's HOT outside ..#mallwalkers #beattheheat #healing #recovery #pretzels 😝 A post shared by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Earlier this month, Menounos revealed she had been diagnosed with a brain tumor that she had removed in June. Her mother, Litsa Menounos, is currently undergoing treatment for stage 4 brain cancer. Since announcing her diagnosis, Menounos stepped down from her position with E! News.





“For me, I saw it as a huge blessing and a huge gift because I needed to change my life. We’re caretakers as women and we help everybody and we put ourselves last always. And I don’t think, at least for me, I guess I realized I didn’t value myself in a lot of ways. And so I think that that was a really important lesson,” she said in an interview with “TODAY” on July 3, according to US Weekly. “I want to start a family. You realize really quickly when something like this happens that nothing else really matters.”