Mariah Carey warns prospective “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie about joining the show’s reboot

As the “American Idol” reboot continues to woo potential judges, one previous judge has some advice for one of the show’s prospects.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, former judge Mariah Carey shared her thoughts on rumors that Lionel Richie is in the running to be tapped. Carey, who had a tumultuous experience on the show herself, cut straight to the chase.

“I would say, don’t do it,” she said. “No, I’m only kidding. If he wants to do it, that’ll be great. I think he would be really good at it.”





“Yeah, they just were trying to foil me when I went on there,” she added in regard to the one season during which she sat on the show’s judges panel. “So, you know, that’s the only reason why I say that [to Richie].”

Back in 2015, Carey reminisced on her 2013 season in which she infamously feuded with co-judge Nicki Minaj, calling it the “worst experience of my life.”

“I don’t think they had any intentions for us to have a good experience doing that show. Pitting two females against each other wasn’t cool,” she said. “It should’ve been about the contestants instead of about some nonexistent feud that turned into even more ridiculousness.”

Of the news that Katy Perry would be joining the show as a judge, Carey noted, “She’ll be good too.”

