Mario Lopez denies rumors that he tried to bribe a chef for a free meal

Mario Lopez caused quite a stir during a recent visit to San Antonio after rumors surfaced that he asked a restaurant for a free meal in exchange for a post on social media.

San Antonio chef Jason Dady posted to Facebook in September claiming that Lopez’s team asked if he could have a free meal in exchange for the post.

“I typed it. Deleted it. Retyped it. Deleted again. Driving me bonkers. A certain celebrity called Range tonight Asking for a free meal in exchange for a single Instagram post promoting it. Quote. Unquote. ‘We’ll put you on the map,'” he wrote. “Called back to decline and literally got hung up on. My wife. Brother and PR team thankfully convinced me to delete my response. But WOW. I mean think about it. Googled it. Net worth 16 mil. And wants a free meal.”





He said that if he got 1000 likes, he would reveal who the celebrity was. A quick Google search led people to conclude it must be Lopez because his net worth is $16 million and he shared a photo from his visit to Mi Tierra.

Quick visit to San Antonio, Tx. Always make a stop at Mi Tierra. Love this town… #MiTierra #SanAntonio #Comida #Cultura #Familia A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopezextra) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

“Quick visit to San Antonio, Tx. Always make a stop at Mi Tierra. Love this town…” he wrote on Instagram.

RELATED: Winona Ryder opens up about being bullied after starring in “Beetlejuice”

On his radio show, “On with Mario Lopez,” he claimed that he did not have time to even try to eat at Range as he spent some time sleeping in his hotel room.

“And then, on my way to the airport, I went to this Mexican restaurant I always go to while I’m in town and then I was gone. So, I don’t know when I was supposed to have dinner,” he said.

Lopez suggested the owner may have been a victim of a prank call.

(H/T Click2Houston)