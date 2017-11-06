Mark your calendars! The new “American Idol” premiere date has finally been revealed

Don’t make any plans for March 11, 2018, because “American Idol” is headed back to your TVs!

The reboot of the hit reality singing competition will make its ABC debut in March 2018 after its end on Fox in April 2016. “Idol” was on Fox for 15 seasons before ending last year.

“’American Idol’ has been such a vital part of Fox for its run, and we spent a lot of time talking with producers about the future of ‘American Idol,’ and, collectively, we all arrived at the conclusion that it was time to bring the show to an end,” Fox CEO Gary Newman said when the cancellation was announced in 2015, according to PEOPLE.





In May 2017, ABC announced it was taking over the series and bringing in three new judges: music icon Lionel Richie, pop singer Katy Perry and country superstar Luke Bryan. Ryan Seacrest also signed on to return as the host, despite the fact that he already has a job in New York City as the co-host of “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” alongside Kelly Ripa.

On Nov. 6, Seacrest shared the big news of the premiere date with fans.

RELATED: Mariah Carey warns prospective “American Idol” judge Lionel Richie about joining the show’s reboot

“Your plans for Sunday, March 11: 11a: Brunch all day 7p: Find sweatpants 8p: Watch @ AmericanIdol premiere on ABC 10p: Admit tmrw’s Monday,” he wrote.

“American Idol” also shared the news on their official Twitter account: “ Easy like Sunday evening Cue the remix @ LionelRichie — # AmericanIdol premieres Sunday, March 11 8/7c on ABC!” they wrote alongside a photo of the three new judges with Seacrest.

🎶 Easy like Sunday evening 🎶 Cue the remix @LionelRichie — #AmericanIdol premieres Sunday, March 11 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/iIgBRBxQhA — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) November 6, 2017

During their first interview as the new “Idol” dream team, Richie opened up about the talented budding musicians he was seeing come through the auditions.

“I am amazed. It took me to 30 years old to get the confidence to be like, ‘Yeah! I am onstage!’” Richie said on “Good Morning America” in October. “It’s amazing, the confidence that this young generation has.”

Bryan added that he was impressed by the hopefuls’ abilities to take on new tunes and musical instruments with ease. Perry told the “GMA” hosts that the three of them were all looking for someone that they could “support” through their career.

“We are just there for support. We really want to find someone who we can lift up,” Perry said. “In a way, we are really here to make dreams come true and hopefully find that American Idol.”

Since ABC took over “Idol,” Fox has announced that it will be bringing a new singing competition to TV soon. “The Four” is set to premiere in 2018 and will be unlike any other singing competition.

Instead of watching weeks’ worth of auditions like other shows, the show will begin with the four finalists chosen by yet-to-be-determined music industry professionals. The finalists will be challenged by new singers who will have the opportunities to steal one of the four spots. When a finalist is outperformed, he or she will be sent home and replaced.

Looks like “Idol” will have some competition!