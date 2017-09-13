Meadow Walker shares a tribute to her late father Paul Walker in honor of his birthday

Meadow Walker remembered her late father Paul Walker on what would have been his 44th birthday with a beautiful throwback of the two together in happier times on Tuesday.

“In honor of my dad’s birthday today, we’re challenging you to DO GOOD!” she wrote on Instagram. “Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel@meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk.”





RELATED: “DWTS” judge Carrie Ann Inaba quietly ends her engagement with Robb Derringer

This was the 18-year-old’s first post since returning to Instagram in July.

Meadow, who was only 15 when her father died, has inherited her father’s passion for philanthropy, and in 2015, she announced the launch of the Paul Walker Foundation, which provides grants and scholarships to students pursuing careers in marine science.