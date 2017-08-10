Melanie Griffith rings in her 60th birthday with her daughters and pals and proves age ain’t nothing but a number

Happy birthday, Melanie Griffith!

The 60-year-old actress celebrated her milestone birthday with her daughters, Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas, and later enjoyed a night on the town with girlfriends, including Kris Jenner, at the Los Angeles hot spot, Craig’s.

Griffith shared the momentous occasion with fans in a series of adorable photos from the festivities.

“My birthday M&M cake❤️ thank you my sweet family!!! I love you!!!,” she wrote. Two other guests, possibly including her son Alexander Bauer, are also in the picture out of view of the camera.

My birthday M&M cake❤️ thank you my sweet family!!! I love you!!! A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT





“Birthday dinner with my girlfriends❤️❤️❤️ @krisjenner @loreerodkin@lizedlich at my favorite restaurant @craigsla 👏🏻💋👏🏻💋” she wrote from the girls’ night out.

Birthday dinner with my girlfriends❤️❤️❤️ @krisjenner @loreerodkin @lizedlich at my favorite restaurant @craigsla 👏🏻💋👏🏻💋 A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Earlier this summer, Griffith stunned fans when she showed off her toned physique in a selfie at her makeup vanity.

“Getting ready to go work those abs! @gunnarfitness#workinitat59 #lovingsummer 💕🌺💋🌹” she wrote before her workout.

Getting ready to go work those abs! @gunnarfitness #workinitat59 #lovingsummer 💕🌺💋🌹 A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

