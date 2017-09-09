Mindy Kaling’s costars reveal whether the actress is expecting a baby boy or girl

It’s a girl! Pregnant actress Mindy Kaling is expecting her first child, and she’s having a baby girl, according to her costars, who spilled the beans at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event for “The Mindy Project.”

“I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl … I just think that she’s up to it,” Beth Grant, who plays Beverly Janoszewski on the show, told Us Weekly. “I just think that she’s ready, and I’m very happy for her because I have a daughter that’s turning 25, and it’s just the greatest thing in the world!”





“She does know my daughter, and she’s been very kind to her,” Ed Weeks, who plays Dr. Jeremy Reed added. “In fact, when my daughter graduated Julliard, she took her to lunch and sent her flowers and gave her a gift and gave her a little costar role on the show this season. I think she’s mentored a lot of young women and a lot of her former assistants are writing now,” she said. “She’s really good about giving young women opportunities and mentoring young women, so I think it’s a natural thing for her to be a mom.”

Weeks went on to say that Kaling’s bundle of joy marks an emotional time for the actress, “The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own.”

While Kaling has not publicly commented on her pregnancy, she made headlines in July as news of her “unexpected surprise” spread.

