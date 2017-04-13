Multi-tasking mama! Singer Pink shares a photo of herself breastfeeding while on a hike with her son Jameson

Moms truly can do it all!

On Wednesday, Pink gave fans a peek at her supermom status and shared an image of herself breastfeeding her son while on a hike.

“Hiking makes us thirsty! #happybaby #hotpocket #normalizebreastfeedingyo #arewethereyet,” Pink wrote alongside the pic.

The mom-of-two has been extra active these days and working on her post baby body since giving birth to her youngest son. Aside from hiking, Pink has been hitting the gym and recently shared a post baby body update with fans on Instagram.





Sharing a selfie from the gym, she wrote, “would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese,” she wrote alongside the gym selfie. “The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW.”

Pink welcomed Jameson with husband Carey Hart in December, and they also have a 5-year-old daughter, Willow, together.