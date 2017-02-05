Newlyweds Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have some big family news to share with fans

And baby makes three!

Jordan Peele and his wife, Chelsea Peretti are expecting their first child together!

On Saturday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star shared the exciting news with fans in a cheeky Instagram post. Sharing a photo of her growing baby bump, Peretti teased Beyonce’s baby news.

“beyonce schmonce,” she wrote.

beyonce schmonce A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Peele and Peretti surprised fans last year with the news that they secretly eloped. Peretti was also the first one to spill the beans when it came to the marriage news, as she shared a photo of the couple’s dog wearing a Hawaiian shirt with a bouquet and ring nearby.





❤️eloped a bit ago🌺❤our only witness was this lil guy️ 🐃 A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

“❤️eloped a bit ago🌺❤our only witness was this lil guy️,” she shared in April 2016.



Congratulations to the happy couple!

(h/t E! News)