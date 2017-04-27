Nick Cannon dished on his ex-wife Mariah Carey’s most “diva” moment, and it is totally over the top

We can’t say we are surprised!

On Thursday, Nick Cannon appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” and dished about his ex-wife Mariah Carey. During the interview, the TV host asked Cannon, “What’s the most diva thing you have ever seen Mariah do?”

It didn’t take long for Cannon to come up with an answer either!

“Have twins,” he joked. “She shut the whole hospital down!”

Cannon continued, “When they was born, she made me play her music as they was coming out,” he said. “It was a fantasy. They was dancing — to ‘Fantasy.'”





RELATED: Visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Disneyland were treated to the surprise of a lifetime, courtesy of Johnny Depp

Cannon and Carey were married in 2008 and split in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, but they continue to make their kids, Monroe and Moroccan, who turn 6 this weekend, their number one priority.

He told Williams that he remains the “best of friends” with his ex, which prompted her to ask a very private question.

“Are you and Mariah still sleeping together?” Williams asked. “In my mind, you are, and there would be nothing wrong with that.”

“There would be nothing wrong with that,” Cannon responded. “But that’s not the case.”

He continued, “There’s nothing but unconditional love there. I mean, she’s gorgeous but, you know, I’m respectful. I put the kids to bed and I go home.”

(H/T E! News)